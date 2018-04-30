Need drove Denzel Ward over Bradley Chubb pick

Getty Images

Remember all that stuff we hear every year before the draft about drafting the best available player regardless of need? It all sounds good until it’s time to make the picks.

Case in point: The Browns at No. 4 surprised everyone by taking Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward over N.C. State defensive end Bradley Chubb.

Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams explained to Peter King of SI.com the reason for the Ward-over-Chubb selection. “The reason is our need for a press cover cornerback,” Williams said. “Denzel probably plays that position as well as anyone I’ve seen in college football in some time. We probably play the most press of any team in the league. There’s another reason. I’ve got a video of 28 snaps of Myles Garrett pass-rushes last year where he gets within two steps or less of the quarterback when the ball comes out. Basically, we aren’t covering long enough to let him get to the quarterback. Myles and others == especially [defensive end] Emmanuel Ogbah — will get more chances because of Denzel.”

A third reason was the team’s belief in Ogbah, a second-round pick in 2016.

“Ogbah’s a rising star in this league,” Williams said. “He’s got a chance to be Chubb.”

While that all makes sense, it demonstrates the need does indeed have an influence. In this case, it was enough to overcome the reality that Chubb widely was regarded as the better player. So much better that, as PFT explained in the aftermath of round one, the No. 4 pick as of Thursday morning was Chubb. By Thursday night, it had flipped to Ward.

Still unanswered at this point is why the Browns didn’t try to trade down a pick or two or three and still get Ward. Perhaps the Browns didn’t want to get cute and stray too far from No. 4, especially with the Bills likely being the only team willing to make a play for the fourth overall pick at that point. Given the Josh Allen developments from overnight Wednesday (which seem to have been forgotten nearly as quickly as they emerged), maybe the Bills sensed that they didn’t have to go quite that far up to get him.

Regardless, the Browns clearly went with need at No. 4. And it will be both the performance of Ward and Ogbah, coupled with the play of Chubb, that will shed light on whether the Browns made the right call.