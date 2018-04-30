No changes yet in Raiders front office

Getty Images

The report that Raiders coach Jon Gruden is making changes to the team’s front office came as news to the team’s front office.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, no changes have happened in Oakland. This doesn’t mean that changes won’t be coming. They just haven’t occurred yet.

That said, changes are expected, sooner or later. There’s a belief in league circles that Washington president Bruce Allen hopes to eventually return to the Raiders, where he’d reunite with coach Jon Gruden. Both were previously together with the Raiders and, after that, the Buccaneers.

If it happens, the thinking is that Allen would serve in an executive-type role, with no direct input over personnel but a significant role in managing the business — including the team’s new Las Vegas stadium.