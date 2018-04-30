Packers release quarterback Joe Callahan

Getty Images

The Packers brought back last year’s backup quarterback, and traded for another one.

So even though they didn’t draft one, they decided they didn’t have room for Houlihan.

The Packers announced they released quarterback Joe Callahan, ending his two-year run with the team.

A former undrafted rookie from Wesley College, Callahan was on the active roster for one game last year. He spent most of his time on the practice squad, but the Packers had previously been very complimentary of him.

The Packers acquired DeShone Kizer in a trade with the Browns, and also have Brett Hundley coming back behind some guy named Aaron Rodgers.