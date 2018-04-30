Pat Elflein doesn’t expect to be ready for Vikings OTAs

Getty Images

In March, there was word that Vikings center Pat Elflein was expected to take part in some portion of spring work after having surgery to repair a fractured ankle suffered in the NFC Championship Game.

Elflein offered an update on his plans on Sunday and it appears the timeline has slowed down a bit. Elflein has been doing rehab work on the side since the start of the Vikings offseason program and expects to be on a similar schedule as they move into the next phases of work.

“I’m not going to be back for OTAs probably,” Elflein said, via the Pioneer Press. “We’re just not rushing it. I’m just trying to get myself back in shape and get strong and be ready to go.”

Left guard Nick Easton is also coming off ankle surgery and the team is looking for a starter at right guard (or right tackle if they move Mike Remmers inside on a permanent basis), so there will be chances to look at a variety of players on the interior as the offseason plays out in Minnesota.