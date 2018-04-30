Projected win totals for gambling purposes has some interesting numbers at the bottom end

Getty Images

On Sunday, we shared some information regarding the projected win totals at the top of the league, from the Westgate Suprbook. The more interesting numbers reside at the bottom.

USA Today has the full list. And it shows the Browns — who have won a total of four games in three seasons combined — at 5.5 wins. It also shows the Cardinals at 5.5 wins. (What’s worse? Being below six or having the same number as the Browns?)

Despite the fact that the Patriots’ projected win total for wagering purposes is only 11, the other three teams in the division are at 6.5 (Buffalo) or lower (the Dolphins and Jets are each at six).

Eighteen teams fit with the range from seven wins to 9.5, underscoring the notion that, for much of the league, parity is a baked-in reality.