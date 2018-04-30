Quincy Enunwa thinks Jets could dethrone the Patriots

Getty Images

The Patriots have owned the AFC East, winning it every year from 2003 through 2017, with the exception of 2008. Inevitably, another team will win the division. Jets receiver Quincy Enunwa thinks it could be his team.

After saying on one radio show last week that the Patriots are “vulnerable” and that the Jets are “capable” of knocking them off, Enunwa reluctantly reiterated the point while appearing on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

After brushing off his prior comments by saying “I just wanted to agree” with the hosts, Enunwa said as to the Patriots being vulnerable, “I think they may be.” Added Enunwa, “I also think that we’re capable of finally dethroning them. I think that we’ve always been. It’s just about getting over that hump of finishing games. Not to add more bulletin board material for them, but I think for us, we’re hyper-confident and believe that we can do that.”

Teams constantly worry about providing bulletin board materials to other teams, and for good reason. Hokey as it may seem, bulletin-board material works. (Even if bulletin boards have gone the way of cassette decks and cathode ray tubes.) The fact that the Patriots do may be one of the reasons why the Patriots simply keep taking care of business. Regardless, at some point the Patriots won’t be able to keep taking care of business the way they used to. Whether it’s the Jets, Bills, or Dolphins, someone at some point will knock them off.