Reggie Wayne pitching in with Colts wide receivers

AP

The Colts drafted a pair of wide receivers and they’ll get a chance to learn from one of the best pass catchers in franchise history this offseason.

Reggie Wayne has joined the team as a volunteer coach working with wide receivers coach Kevin Patullo. He was on the field Monday as the Colts kicked off the second phase of their offseason program and head coach Frank Reich, who was once Wayne’s position coach in Indianapolis, thinks he’ll do well as a coach.

“I think Reggie has the maturity to understand that even though he’s this guy who has put up these unbelievable numbers, whose career is in the elite category, but can still come in and bring leadership to the room … I always thought the goal of the coaches is that [to] try to make these guys better than I was, you know?” Reich said, via the team’s website. “And sometimes that’s hard for a player that has done the things that Reggie does, but I think he has that quality about him, that he can bring leadership and bring all of his experiences to the table — all his knowledge about route running — but still, this is about bringing the best out in these players and bringing them leadership, and I’m just really excited about that.”

One of Wayne’s former teammates is also helping tutor this generation of Colts. Robert Mathis is in his second season as a pass rushing consultant, but will have to wait to join Wayne in the team’s Ring of Honor after Wayne is inducted into it this November.