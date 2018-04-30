Report: No team willing to give mid-round pick for Ereck Flowers

Posted by Charean Williams on April 30, 2018, 6:17 PM EDT
The Giants shopped Ereck Flowers during the draft but found no takers, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports. The asking price of a mid-round draft pick was “too steep” for at least one team, Raanan adds.

Flowers, who is guaranteed $2.4 million this season, leaves the Giants with a decision to make on his future.

He has not endeared himself to the new coaching staff by skipping the team’s voluntary offseason workout program, remaining home in South Florida to train. The Giants wanted him to compete for the right tackle job after they signed Nate Solder to a record deal to play left tackle.

According to Raanan, Flowers also has a “frosty” relationship with the team’s other offensive linemen, and some teammates believe Flowers “shut it down early last season.”

Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman was terse when asked about Flowers’ absence from the team’s offseason work, which began April 9.

He’s in Miami, and we’re here,” Gettleman said during the draft. “He decided not to come. He’s an adult. He has the ability to make decisions on his own. This is a voluntary program, and he’s decided to stay in Miami. If you want to know why he’s not here, call him.”

  3. Turning yourself into an attitude problem is hardly the best way to salvage your fading career.

  4. He deserves to not be on any teams roster. He’s training in Miami? Oh ok, is that where he learned how to hold ppl, and just let be walk on by him? Biggest bust since Ron Dayne for the Giants. Eli Apple will be on that list soon too

  5. Gee what a shock. Nobody wanted to give up a mid round pick for a malcontent who can’t play dead. They’d be lucky to get a bottle of tobacco spit for him. Cut this Bum

  7. The Eli Apple pick was a throw the remote moment.

    The Ereck Flowers pick was, Really? But, maybe…

    Hard to watch. Should have let Geno take the beating. Everyone wanted Davis Webb in there. So he could get killed? Best thing that ever happened to him was sitting and not getting David Carred.

  9. Is it the name? The Bills drafted a guy named Eric Flowers No:1 a decade or so ago who was so bad I don’t even remember what position he plagued. That’s right. Plagued. He was so bad when people mention the worst draft picks the Bills have had, no one even remembers him. I thought when the Gmen took him that I hoped the fared better with this one. No such luck.

