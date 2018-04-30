Report: No team willing to give mid-round pick for Ereck Flowers

Getty Images

The Giants shopped Ereck Flowers during the draft but found no takers, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports. The asking price of a mid-round draft pick was “too steep” for at least one team, Raanan adds.

Flowers, who is guaranteed $2.4 million this season, leaves the Giants with a decision to make on his future.

He has not endeared himself to the new coaching staff by skipping the team’s voluntary offseason workout program, remaining home in South Florida to train. The Giants wanted him to compete for the right tackle job after they signed Nate Solder to a record deal to play left tackle.

According to Raanan, Flowers also has a “frosty” relationship with the team’s other offensive linemen, and some teammates believe Flowers “shut it down early last season.”

Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman was terse when asked about Flowers’ absence from the team’s offseason work, which began April 9.

“He’s in Miami, and we’re here,” Gettleman said during the draft. “He decided not to come. He’s an adult. He has the ability to make decisions on his own. This is a voluntary program, and he’s decided to stay in Miami. If you want to know why he’s not here, call him.”