Report: Police called to Donald Penn’s house in domestic violence investigation

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 30, 2018, 11:35 AM EDT
Raiders offensive tackle Donald Penn has been named as a suspect in a domestic violence investigation.

Police were called to Penn’s home on Sunday evening, but when they arrived Penn had left, according to TMZ.

According to the report, Penn slapped his wife’s butt, poured a drink on her head and grabbed her by the wrist as the two had an argument.

The 35-year-old Penn started 14 games for the Raiders last year and has two years left on his contract after signing an extension with the Raiders last season.

11 responses to “Report: Police called to Donald Penn’s house in domestic violence investigation

  3. I’ve been calling for Penn to be cut ever since he held out last year (despite having a valid contract). And that feeling was only strengthened by his horrible play during most of the 2017 season and in particular the way he got the o-line to deliberately quit on Carr in the Redskins game.

    If this incident doesn’t prompt Penn’s removal from the Raiders then Gruden is even more of a moron than I thought.

  4. Raiders you all are having a pathetic off season. Mediocre coach gets a lifetime contract, wack draft, off the field issues, dont know where you’re playing next year after getting evicted for the Colisuem.

    What a sideshow. Its good to know that the sideshow will now serve a purpose by bringing more gamblers to Vegas.

  7. I have a feeling there will be an article coming out in a day or two saying that the accuser retracts claims of DV. Seems to be the pattern lately. The whole situation is a very sad commentary on our society.

  8. The important thing is that we declare him guilty and fire him before we know any facts or hear his side of it. Modern internet mob justice got no time for facts. We demand action!

  9. Maybe Gruden knew this was coming and prepared to draft 2 tackles within the first 3 rounds. Hope Donald Penn didn’t do this, but doesn’t seem good.

  11. A healthy Penn is still Oaklands best option at LT atm.

    If he leaves that means Osemele will be LT and now well be weaker up the middle. We went into the draft thinkin we only needed a RT and maybe a LT of the future now we might need 2 starters outta the group we have to step up..

    Seems like an incident where both mightve had some drinks n Penn took it to far, nothing most likely will come from it.

