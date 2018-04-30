Report: Police called to Donald Penn’s house in domestic violence investigation

Getty Images

Raiders offensive tackle Donald Penn has been named as a suspect in a domestic violence investigation.

Police were called to Penn’s home on Sunday evening, but when they arrived Penn had left, according to TMZ.

According to the report, Penn slapped his wife’s butt, poured a drink on her head and grabbed her by the wrist as the two had an argument.

The 35-year-old Penn started 14 games for the Raiders last year and has two years left on his contract after signing an extension with the Raiders last season.