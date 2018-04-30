Report: Seahawks wanted Cowboys’ second-rounder for Earl Thomas

Getty Images

Weren’t the Seahawks supposed to be asking for at least first- and third-round picks for Earl Thomas? Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports the Seahawks asked for the Cowboys’ second-round choice for Thomas on Friday.

Dallas balked, using the pick to select offensive lineman Connor Williams.

Rapoport adds that the Cowboys might have had Thomas for a third-round pick “and a lot more,” but Dallas declined that too. The Cowboys reportedly still have interest in the free safety after not coming out of the draft with one. Xavier Woods is penciled in as the starter at free safety with last year’s starter, Byron Jones, moving to cornerback.

Seahawks General Manager John Schneider admitted Saturday he talked to several teams Friday about a trade for Thomas but said nothing was close to happening.

Thomas threatened a holdout earlier this offseason in the absence of a new contract and opted to skip the start of the team’s offseason workouts. But Schneider recently said Thomas’ agent has promised Thomas won’t holdout.