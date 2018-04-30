Reuben Foster plea hearing rescheduled for next week

Getty Images

49ers linebacker Reuben Foster was set for a plea hearing in Santa Clara on Monday, but it will take place next week instead.

The hearing has been set for May 8 so that the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office has more time to review new evidence provided by Foster’s former girlfriend Elissa Ennis. Foster is charged with domestic violence and forcefully attempting to prevent a victim from reporting a crime, but Ennis’ attorney said last week that she was injured in an altercation with another woman and not by Foster.

“Additional evidence was provided to the People that warrants further investigation so that we can take this case to a just result,” Santa Clara prosecutor Jim Demertzis said, via ESPN.com. “There was a video submitted to the People. Out of respect for Mr. Foster’s due process rights and for the integrity of the ongoing investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment on the evidence other than in the courtroom.”

Foster, who also faces a felony charge of possessing an assault weapon, has another court date in Alabama on Wednesday regarding a marijuana possession arrest.