Saints’ big move up shows they’re all about winning while Brees is in his prime

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 30, 2018, 2:33 PM EDT
When the news surfaced that the Saints were trying to make a big move up in the first round of the NFL draft, the initial reaction was that they were looking for a quarterback. Usually when a team moves way up, that’s what they want.

But it wasn’t a quarterback the Saints drafted after they traded their 2019 first-round pick, as well as this year’s fifth-round pick, to the Packers to move from No. 27 to No. 14. Instead, the Saints took a pass rusher, Marcus Davenport.

That’s a strong sign that the Saints are all about winning one more Super Bowl while Drew Brees is in his prime. Trading away a future first-round draft pick is always a risky proposition, and it might very well hamstring the Saints in the long run.

In the case of the Saints, however, it may make sense: Brees gave the Saints a hometown discount with his contract this offseason, when he easily could have played hardball with them and made more money, either in New Orleans or elsewhere. When you have an elite quarterback taking less money than his market value, it makes sense to use all of your resources to try to build a team around him. Using two first-round picks on his heir apparent might help the franchise in the long run, but it wouldn’t help them win with Brees this year. And winning with Brees this year is the Saints’ only priority.

  1. He plays the run very well …and
    He’s not a “project”
    Additionally he doesn’t need to carry the defense by himself…has a great attitude
    Recipe for success

  3. I think it is a legit question as to whether Marcus Davenport is a “win-now” piece, however. If we are being honest, he sounds like someone who will be a good to very good player 2-3 years from now…

  4. Not going to happen. Don’t be surprised if the injury bug sneaks up on em this year and they miss the playoffs.

    They were years away last year and got lucky in the draft.

    Teams have an enire year of film on what they were doing with Kamara, etc.

  6. Brees is historically great and may have a couple more high level years in him, but his prime is in the rearview mirror.

  7. The usual Pats fan putting down every other team.
    What did the Pats do but COPY EXACTLY what the Saints did, draft a tackle and an elusive rb…
    Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery…
    How about this ?
    ” The injury bug could very well hit the Pats…”
    See how easy that is?

  9. Brees in his prime ~ Really ~ He couldn’t hit a open WR down the middle a number of times this year because he doesn’t have the same arm as he did when he was in his early to mid 30’s ~

    What is he in football years now ~ 106 ~ LOL ~ Still a good QB but he is not in his prime ~ He is fastly passing the back end of his prime ~

  11. Brees is still in his prime. He also has the best rushing attack he’s ever had. He can keep it up at least 2 more years.

  13. RedBlooded says:
    April 30, 2018 at 2:46 pm
    Breese in his prime? haha.. isnt he like almost 40?

    —————
    As a Pats fan I think I will skip commenting on any QBs age. 🙂

    To the point above about injury bug, yeah it could hit any team too, that includes the Pats, last year it did. TL6 learned that troll technique from all the Pats haters that like to come on our articles telling us how Brady or Gronk or whoever can get hurt any day and predicting it, wishing for it, etc. We do get a lot of that. But to TL6 I will point out that just because people act like jerk trolls on our articles doesnt make it any different if any of us go do it to other teams.

  14. tylawspick6…..Teams have had film on the Saints for over a decade and haven’t been able to slow the offense down. Brees and Payton have changed the members of the band several times but continue to churn out great music. If they slow down Kamara, no worries, there will be others making plays. They’ve rarely been one dimensional.

  16. Drew Brees is the second oldest starting QB in the league. The oldest has a method, and is past his prime. Anyone who thinks Brees is still in his is delusional.

  17. I am sorry…I love Breese et. all, but he IS NOT in his prime. That’s not to say he is not a good QB, and much better than average….but he is past his prime.

  18. Drew Brees is as good as he’s ever been. He set a record for completion percentage last year and had his highest passer rating since 2013. With a great running game to take the pressure off, he could play at a high level for quite a while longer. It seems weird to say a 40-year-old football player is in his prime but it works with this guy.

  19. Breese is long past his prime… he’s more like a black banana.. you are not sure whether to throw it out or see if you can salvage it and make banana bread.

