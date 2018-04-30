Saints’ big move up shows they’re all about winning while Brees is in his prime

Getty Images

When the news surfaced that the Saints were trying to make a big move up in the first round of the NFL draft, the initial reaction was that they were looking for a quarterback. Usually when a team moves way up, that’s what they want.

But it wasn’t a quarterback the Saints drafted after they traded their 2019 first-round pick, as well as this year’s fifth-round pick, to the Packers to move from No. 27 to No. 14. Instead, the Saints took a pass rusher, Marcus Davenport.

That’s a strong sign that the Saints are all about winning one more Super Bowl while Drew Brees is in his prime. Trading away a future first-round draft pick is always a risky proposition, and it might very well hamstring the Saints in the long run.

In the case of the Saints, however, it may make sense: Brees gave the Saints a hometown discount with his contract this offseason, when he easily could have played hardball with them and made more money, either in New Orleans or elsewhere. When you have an elite quarterback taking less money than his market value, it makes sense to use all of your resources to try to build a team around him. Using two first-round picks on his heir apparent might help the franchise in the long run, but it wouldn’t help them win with Brees this year. And winning with Brees this year is the Saints’ only priority.