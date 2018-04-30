Shaquem Griffin doesn’t want pity, wants to “unleash everything” on rest of NFL

Getty Images

The feel good story of draft weekend was seeing the Seattle Seahawks select UCF linebacker Shaquem Griffin in the fifth round of Saturday. The selection gives the one-handed standout his shot in the NFL and again puts him on the same team as his twin brother, Seattle cornerback Shaquill Griffin.

But as heartwarming as the selection was, the Seahawks didn’t make the pick just for the story line. And Griffin has no interest being viewed as just a nice story either.

“There have been so many doubters in everything I do. I still have doubters now. I’m glad I’m on the right team, and I am with guys that I will be able to grow with, and better myself. I will be able to unleash everything that I have been holding to the other teams that didn’t give me a shot,” Shaquem said on Saturday.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider said that Griffin seemed to have a knack for making big plays when it mattered most.

“One of the most interesting things about this guy as a football player, is that he makes his plays at critical moments in the game,” Schneider said. “You can see it when you’re watching film, and then when the analytics guys throw their numbers at you, you go wow. Really impressive. He doesn’t miss any more tackles than the average linebacker in this draft. The rest of his stuff is just off the charts.”

Seattle will initially play Griffin as a weakside linebacker knowing that he has pass rush and cover skills. Griffin said it doesn’t matter where he plays. He fully expects to make an impact wherever he is on the field.

“If you want me to rush, I will rush and I’ll give everything I’ve got. If you want me to cover, I will cover and I’m going to give everything I’ve got. Nothing will change about me. I am a football player at the end of the day and if you want to feel sorry or have any pity on me, well then they’re going to be the ones who got to get up off their back,” Shaquem said.