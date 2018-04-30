Steelers release J.J. Wilcox

Getty Images

The Steelers picked two safeties during the draft and their arrival has pushed a veteran defensive back out the door in Pittsburgh.

The team announced that they released safety J.J. Wilcox on Monday.

Wilcox, who was acquired in a trade with the Buccaneers last year, was due a non-guaranteed salary of $3.125 million and his departure leaves $625,000 in dead money on the cap. Wilcox had 12 tackles and an interception in 12 games for the Steelers last season.

First-round pick Terrell Edmunds and fifth-round pick Marcus Allen are not the only new additions to the safety group in Pittsburgh this offseason. The Steelers also signed Morgan Burnett and Nat Berhe as free agents with Sean Davis back from last season’s team.