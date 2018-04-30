Terence Newman re-signs with Vikings

Posted by Charean Williams on April 30, 2018, 2:53 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Vikings added depth at cornerback, re-signing Terence Newman.

Newman entered the league in 2003, in the same draft class with Jason Witten. While Witten, a third-round pick of the Cowboys, is contemplating his future, Newman, the Cowboys’ first-round pick that year, has decided to play a 16th season.

Newman turns 40 in September, making him the oldest active defensive player in the league.

He played the third-most snaps among the Vikings’ cornerbacks last season, 555, while seeing action in all 16 games with seven starts. Newman did have a career low in tackles and made only one interception, but he still filled a valuable role on the team.

Newman has spent the past three seasons in Minnesota, re-joining Mike Zimmer. The two were together in Dallas from 2003-06 and in Cincinnati from 2012-13.

He has the most career interceptions among active players with 42.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Terence Newman re-signs with Vikings

  2. I’m glad he is back ~ Its like having a coach on the field and the young guys listen when he talks ~ Great add ~

  4. 700levelvet says:
    April 30, 2018 at 3:01 pm
    He’s 40… just make him a coach

    //////

    I’ve heard rumors that he will be on the Vikings coaching staff when he does retire.

  5. Great player and locker room presence, but lets hope his snap count goes down a lot this year. I’m all for having him for depth and as a mentor, but I hope Alexander, and new draft Hugles can vulture most of the snaps. If Newman is expected to play a lot of snaps we could see secondary break downs like what happened in the Eagles game. He still has very good technique and is fundamentally sound, but the fact is he is almost 40 and if demanded on too much will get burnt. He is great thou used periodically and as a mentor to these young DB’s.

  6. Vikings fans worried before the draft about CB, now their depth chart is: Xavier Rhodes, Tre Waynes, Terrance Newman, Mackenzie Alexander, Mike Hughes and Holton Hill. Not too shabby.

  10. When do Vikings play Philly? Where is Terence Newman lined up? Where is Alshon Jeffery? Eagles appreciate this great signing by the Vikes. And as always…
    Foles! Foles! Foles! Foles!

  11. I can’t help but wonder if this is the end of the line for Sherels. When you look at the DB room I don’t see a spot for him there, and while his punt returns are solid, they weren’t spectacular last year, and you have to think that is now Hughes job to lose. Too bad, I have enjoyed watching Marcus dating all the way back to the gopher years. He is a good guy and survived in the league a lot longer than almost everyone expected.

  12. He definitely slowed down last year, but he brings a lot of knowledge to the secondary.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!