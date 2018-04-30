Terence Newman re-signs with Vikings

Getty Images

The Vikings added depth at cornerback, re-signing Terence Newman.

Newman entered the league in 2003, in the same draft class with Jason Witten. While Witten, a third-round pick of the Cowboys, is contemplating his future, Newman, the Cowboys’ first-round pick that year, has decided to play a 16th season.

Newman turns 40 in September, making him the oldest active defensive player in the league.

He played the third-most snaps among the Vikings’ cornerbacks last season, 555, while seeing action in all 16 games with seven starts. Newman did have a career low in tackles and made only one interception, but he still filled a valuable role on the team.

Newman has spent the past three seasons in Minnesota, re-joining Mike Zimmer. The two were together in Dallas from 2003-06 and in Cincinnati from 2012-13.

He has the most career interceptions among active players with 42.