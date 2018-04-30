Texans bringing back Alfred Blue

Getty Images

The Texans didn’t draft any running backs this year, which may have helped pave the way for them to turn back to veteran Alfred Blue.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that Blue is returning to the Texans on a one-year contract. Blue was a 2014 sixth-round pick and became a free agent when the league year opened in March.

Blue ran 71 times for 262 yards and a touchdown last year, his lowest workload in four NFL seasons. He’d run the ball at least 100 times in each of his first three years with the team.

The bulk of his work out of the backfield came after D'Onta Foreman went down with a torn Achilles in Week 11 and his spot on the depth chart behind Lamar Miller will likely be tied to how quickly Foreman is able to return to action in 2018.