Texans pick up Kevin Johnson’s option for 2019

Getty Images

Monday’s been a busy day for 2015 first-round defensive backs getting their fifth-year contract options exercised.

The Vikings picked up cornerback Trae Waynes‘ option and the Browns did the same after trading for Damarious Randall earlier this year. Now comes word from John McClain of the Houston Chronicle that the Texans are exercising cornerback Kevin Johnson‘s option as well.

Johnson was the 16th overall pick in 2015 and started four of the 12 games he played for Houston last season. He missed time with a knee injury and also missed 10 games during the 2016 season with a broken foot. He also had a broken foot and a broken wrist during his rookie season, so injuries have basically been a constant during his time in the NFL.

That injury history could have been a concern given the injury guarantee attached to the option, but the Texans will be hoping for better health this time around.