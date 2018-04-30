Texans sign K.J. Malone, whose dad was good at basketball

Getty Images

If you’re of a certain age, you’ll recall Karl Malone being the unstoppable power forward in the NBA.

If you’re of that age, this story will make you feel old.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans signed undrafted free agent tackle K.J. Malone from LSU.

K.J. nearly skipped his final year of football at LSU to enter law enforcement, but is apparently ready to delay those plans a bit.

His father tweeted out confirmation of the news earlier, with himself in the Texans draft hat.

And if The Mailman having a kid playing professional sports isn’t enough to make you feel old, seeing Malone looking like Dick Gregory surely will.