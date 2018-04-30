Three guards among seven undrafted additions to Panthers

Getty Images

The Panthers didn’t draft any offensive linemen this year, which helps explain why their group of undrafted free agent signings includes three guards.

Taylor Hearn of Clemson, Brendan Mahon of Penn State and Kyle Bosch of West Virginia will all join Carolina at next week’s rookie minicamp in what they hope is the first step toward making the 53-man roster later this year. All three were starters for multiple seasons in college and will compete for roles on an unsettled interior offensive line.

The Panthers also officially announced the signing of quarterback Kyle Allen. They also signed Reggie Bonnafon, who played quarterback early in his career at Louisville and then moved on to a running back/wide receiver role in his final two years.

Michigan State linebacker Chris Frey and Ohio State defensive tackle Tracy Sprinkle round out the group of undrafted additions for the Panthers.