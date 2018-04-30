Titans cut three after draft, including Alex Tanney

Getty Images

The trick-shot quarterback is looking for work again.

The Titans announced that they had cut three players after the draft, including quarterback Alex Tanney. Tanney’s been knocking around since catching everyone’s attention in 2012 with his trick-shot video.

They’re also releasing running back Khalfani Muhammad defensive lineman Johnny Maxey.

Tanney has been with the Titans for parts of three seasons, beginning in 2014. He spent the entire 2016 season with them, and spent last year on injured reserve. He’s also spent time with the Chiefs, Cowboys, Browns, Buccaneers, Bills, and Colts.

The Titans drafted Luke Falk in the sixth round, giving them someone to stand behind Marcus Mariota and Blaine Gabbert on the depth chart.