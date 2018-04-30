Vikings announce 17 undrafted free agents

Getty Images

The Vikings officially have enhanced their eight-man draft class with 17 undrafted players.

The newest members of the team who were acquired without giving up a draft pick include: Oklahoma receiver Jeff Badet, Cincinnati running back Mike Boone, Penn State defensive tackle Curtis Cothran, Wisconsin linebacker Garret Dooley, Texas receiver Armanti Foreman, San Jose State center Chris Gonzalez, Texas cornerback Holton Hill, Nebraska tight end Tyler Hoppes, Washington State linebacker Hercules Mata’afa, Toledo cornerback Trevon Mathis, Auburn safety Tray Matthews, Auburn fullback Kamryn Pettway, Holy Cross quarterback Peter Pujals, Southern Mississippi receiver Korey Robertson, Jacksonville State running back Roc Thomas, South Dakota State receiver Jake Wieneke, and Vanderbilt defensive end Jonathan Wynn.

The Vikings know a thing or two about finding contributors via avenues other than the draft. One of the team’s best receivers, Adam Thielen, wasn’t picked. Neither was a certain Hall of Fame defensive lineman named John Randle, who wasn’t selected back when the draft had 12 rounds.