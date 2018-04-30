Vikings exercise 2019 option on Trae Waynes

Posted by Josh Alper on April 30, 2018, 11:49 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Vikings drafted a cornerback in the first round last Thursday for the first time since they drafted Trae Waynes in 2015.

The arrival of Mike Hughes isn’t a sign that the Vikings are looking to a future without Waynes, however. The Vikings announced on Monday that they have exercised their option on Waynes’ contract for the 2019 season.

The option is guaranteed for injury only and sets Waynes up to make a base salary of just over $9 million.

Waynes started nine games in his first two years with the Vikings before moving into a full-time starting role last season. He finished the year with 65 tackles and two interceptions and added seven more tackles in Minnesota’s two postseason games.

Waynes and Hughes are joined at cornerback by Xavier Rhodes, who was also a first-round pick, and 2016 second-rounder Mackensie Alexander.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Vikings exercise 2019 option on Trae Waynes

  1. I didn’t love the pick over a much needed Guard….but since the Vikings have Hughes, good to see picking up Waynes option and locking down a strong secondary for years to come.

  4. I think Waynes has earned it. I thought he was a bust early in his career, but he improved drastically last year. It will be cool to see if he can keep it up.

  5. Hopefully they are able to work out a more reasonable extension before the $9M payday is due.

    Haven’t given up on him yet, but if 2018 is a dud it’s hard to swallow $9M to a corner who consistently gets burned or called for PI.

    Also not a good look for a team that has drafted numerous high round defensive backs only to continue to rely on a 40 year old Newman.

    Love my vikes but man…

  6. Good news ~ Now the only thing that could make this better is if they could get him signed long term and I believe they will ~ Barr is the next in line though IMHO ~ Diggs needs to prove he can stay healthy for 16 games once in his first 4 years before he can ask for top dollar ~

  8. Teams used to be ok with one good corner and a few decent corners. Nowadays you need 3 good corners. The Vikings have a shutdown corner and 2 good ones now. Alexander needs to develop better and it will be big plus.

  9. Hey GB fans, don’t you have better things to do like rub the bunyons on your momma’s feet? The Vikes have beat you 4 of the past games, and shut you out on your home turf last year. Get used to it, because that’s the norm going forward.

  11. thefappingbearcutler says:

    April 30, 2018 at 12:05 pm

    As usual, Vikings fans are already planning their Super Bowl parade. It will just make the guaranteed failure that much more enjoyable.

    ————–

    I have seen very few comments from Vikings fans predicting a Super Bowl, and none of the Vikings fans I know in person are predicting anything.

    So where are you getting your comment ammo?

  12. All Knowing says:

    April 30, 2018 at 11:57 am

    Doesn’t make a difference. Rodgers is going to torch all those clowns in purple.

    —————

    Except he hasn’t since Zimmer has been coach. The Vikings and Packers have the same win loss record since he took over the team. He hasn’t been dominant over the Vikings since Ponder was our QB (2013). Stop living in the past.

  13. Waynes, like Rhodes, has improved every year. They were both garbage their first season. Alexander should also continue his improvement this yr. Hughes will make a nice 4th CB in Zim’s new nickel look by removing Sendejo from that package. More cover guys and definitely more speed on the field. Rush and cover….that’s todays NFL.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!