Vikings exercise 2019 option on Trae Waynes

The Vikings drafted a cornerback in the first round last Thursday for the first time since they drafted Trae Waynes in 2015.

The arrival of Mike Hughes isn’t a sign that the Vikings are looking to a future without Waynes, however. The Vikings announced on Monday that they have exercised their option on Waynes’ contract for the 2019 season.

The option is guaranteed for injury only and sets Waynes up to make a base salary of just over $9 million.

Waynes started nine games in his first two years with the Vikings before moving into a full-time starting role last season. He finished the year with 65 tackles and two interceptions and added seven more tackles in Minnesota’s two postseason games.

Waynes and Hughes are joined at cornerback by Xavier Rhodes, who was also a first-round pick, and 2016 second-rounder Mackensie Alexander.