Vikings wideout Cayleb Jones hit with PED suspension

Getty Images

Maybe since they were working over the weekend, the NFL office thinks today is Friday.

The league announced that Vikings wideout Cayleb Jones had been suspended four games for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancing substances.

Jones has spent the last two seasons on the Vikings practice squad.

He’s perhaps best known this offseason for helping his brother through a weird naked bloody incident in Los Angeles.

Cayleb Jones will be eligible to participate in the offseason program and preseason games, but not the first four weeks of the regular season.