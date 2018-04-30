Washington cuts defensive tackle Terrell McClain

Getty Images

Teams always love the players they sign in free agency, at least until they can find younger and cheaper ones.

According to John Keim of ESPN.com, Washington is releasing defensive tackle Terrell McClain.

Last spring, McClain got a four-year, $21 million contract to come over from Dallas.

Last weekend, Washington drafted defensive tackle Da'Ron Payne in the first round and defensive tackle Tim Settle in the fifth.

McClain will turn 30 before the start of training camp. A former second-round pick of the Panthers, he also played with the Texans and Cowboys.