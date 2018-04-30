Washington cuts six players, including A.J. Francis, Montori Hughes

Getty Images

Washington released two other defensive linemen in addition to the previously reported departure of Terrell McClain. The team announced it has moved on from A.J. Francis and Montori Hughes, too.

Washington also waived tight end Chris Bazile, linebacker Cassanova McKinzy and defensive back James Sample.

The team drafted two defensive linemen promoting the cuts of McClain, Francis and Hughes.

Francis, who turns 28 later this week, played in six games last season after injuries hit Washington. He made 18 tackles.

He played in one game with Miami in 2015 and two with Seattle that season. He spent the 2016 offseason with Tampa Bay and was on and off Washington’s practice squad that year.

Hughes, 27, has played in 25 career games, though none with Washington. He has spent time with the Giants, Colts and Chiefs, seeing action with the Giants and Colts. Washington signed him to a reserve/future contract in January.