Which teams improved the most via the draft?

Getty Images

Anyone who has spent any time here over the past 10 years or so (thanks, by the way) knows how I feel about draft grades. They’re worthless and useless and ultimately an opportunity to land on @OldTakesExposed.

The standing draft grades from PFT are, each year and every year, an “I”. And whenever anyone says, “Well, why not got back three years and issue grades from past drafts?” I say this, “There’s no market for it. People don’t care. They look forward, not backward.”

So, fully aware of my reluctance to issue draft grades, Monday’s PFT Live included a draft of the teams that most improved themselves via the draft. Check it out and then chime in via the comments as to who won, and anything else you’d like to say.