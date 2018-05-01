49ers sign three undrafted defensive backs

Getty Images

The 49ers announced a wave of undrafted free agent signings on Monday and they added four more names to the group on Tuesday.

Three of the four players will vie for work in the defensive backfield. The other addition is former UCLA offensive lineman Najee Toran.

Safety Corey Griffin started 26 games for Georgia Tech and closed his college career with 50 tackles, three tackles for loss and an interception during the 2017 season. Cornerback Tarvarus McFadden was second-team All-ACC for Florida State last year after making the first team on the back of eight interceptions in 2016.

Emmanuel Moseley will also be part of the cornerback group after starting 30 games over four years at Tennessee.