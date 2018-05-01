49ers sign two more undrafted free agents

Getty Images

The 49ers announced the signings of two more undrafted free agents.

San Francisco came to terms on three-year deals with Washington offensive lineman Coleman Shelton and North Texas running back Jeff Wilson.

Shelton played in 53 games with 47 starts in five years at Washington. He earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors last season after starting all 13 games at center and won the school’s John P. Angel Lineman of the Year Award and Academic Achievement Award.

Wilson appeared in 41 games with 29 starts in four years at UNT. He rushed for 3,205 yards and 32 touchdowns on 562 carries, while adding 70 catches for 527 yards and two touchdowns. Wilson finished third in school history in rushing touchdowns and fourth in rushing yards.