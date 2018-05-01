A closer look at the projected AFC win totals

Getty Images

The oddsmakers have set the over-under numbers for the wins for all teams. We spent some time during Tuesday’s PFT Live looking at the nooks and crannies of the projected AFC win totals.

The ensuing discussion didn’t suck, which some may say would be a low bar in relation to our normal content. Regardless, it’s worth your time to see the numbers and to hear our seat-of-the-pants analysis of the numbers, along with our effort to find the best bets among the bunch.

Given that the nationwide gambling floodgates are quite possibly about to burst open, it probably makes sense to start thinking along these lines a little bit more than usual.

Join us for Wednesday’s PFT Live, when we’ll be joined by Jaguars G.M. Dave Caldwell and Packers G.M. Brian Gutekunst live, and by Bengals receiver A.J. Green on tape.