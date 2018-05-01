Ben Roethlisberger: If Mason Rudolph’s the guy, it won’t be for a while

Getty Images

After being drafted by the Steelers in the third round, rookie quarterback Mason Rudolph said that he doesn’t think it is Ben Roethlisberger‘s job to help prepare him for life in the NFL.

Roethlisberger sees things a bit differently. Roethlisberger said “it’s a good thing” to play a teaching role with younger players, although he stressed that one of the rookie’s lessons will be about patience because Roethlisberger isn’t planning on giving way anytime soon.

“Well, that’s fine. He can [take over someday],” Roethlisberger said to Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “But I plan on playing for three to five more years, depending on how the line goes and staying healthy, if I can stay healthy. If he’s going to be their guy, that’s great, but in my perfect world it’s not going to be for a while.”

The only time Roethlisberger didn’t play last year was when he rested in Week 17, but he missed time due to injuries in the previous two seasons. That underscores the need for a capable backup in Pittsburgh, which is a role the Steelers will be hoping Rudolph can fill in the immediate future while questions about what’s next remain on the back burner.