Broncos sign eight undrafted free agents, including Phillip Lindsay

Getty Images

Colorado running back Phillip Lindsay was one of eight undrafted free agents the Broncos signed, the team announced Tuesday.

Lindsay rushed for 3,770 yards in his career, ranking second in school history. He gained 1,474 yards and scored 14 touchdowns on 301 carries last season.

Denver also signed Auburn outside linebacker Jeff Holland, Florida State safety Trey Marshall, TCU wide receiver John Diarse, Temple offensive tackle Leon Johnson, Utah nose tackle Lowell Lotulelei, TCU guard Austin Schlottmann and East Carolina wide receiver Jimmy Williams.