Broncos waive kicker Taylor Bertolet, defensive end Jhaustin Thomas

As rosters churn in the wake of the NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos trimmed a pair of players from their roster on Monday.

The Broncos waived kicker Taylor Bertolet and defensive end Jhaustin Thomas.

Bertolet was signed by the Broncos after the start of free agency in March. Thomas joined the team last December as a practice squad addition.

Bertolet spent the 2016 offseason with the Rams after going undrafted out of Texas A&M. He converted all four extra points he attempted with the Rams in the preseason.

Thomas was an undrafted free agent signing out of Iowa State by the Indianapolis Colts last year. He appeared in four preseason games and recorded three tackles before being released at the end of training camp. He also spent time the with the Oakland Raiders and Cleveland Browns on their practice squads last season.