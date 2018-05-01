Bruce Allen on Oakland rumors: “I’m not going there”

Getty Images

Bruce Allen denied the suggestions that he might be leaving for Oakland. Or playing baseball.

The Washington team president said during an interview with Pat Kirwan and Jim Miller on on SiriusXM NFL Radio, that there was nothing to the recent talk in league circles that he might reunite with Jon Gruden.

“Well, first of all, I do like the Silver and Black, and I think Mark Davis, Reggie [McKenzie] and Jon are going to do great. And I’m so excited for them to go to Vegas,” Allen said. “But I’m not going there. And I’m not going to play shortstop for the Nationals either tonight.”

“I have a job to do, and we’re really looking forward to this season, and what we’re going to be doing off the field here, and future stadiums in Washington.”

Allen worked with Gruden in Oakland and in Tampa Bay, and the speculation probably won’t go away even with the casual dismissal. Especially if he ends up at second base tonight.