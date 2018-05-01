C.J. Goodwin, Gabe Martin among five Cardinals cuts

Getty Images

The Cardinals announced agreements with 24 undrafted free agents this week and that left them with some work to do to clear roster space before they arrive to sign contracts at next week’s minicamp.

They took care of some of it on Tuesday. The Cardinals announced they have dropped five players, including linebacker Gabe Martin. Martin had six tackles in 11 games for Arizona over the last two seasons, but tore his Achilles while working out this offseason. He was waived with an injury designation as a result.

The Cardinals also cut cornerback C.J. Goodwin, who joined the team late last season and appeared in two games. Goodwin transitioned from wide receiver to cornerback with the Falcons and played 12 games with them in 2017 before being released.

Cornerback Jarell Carter, running back Darius Victor and long snapper Drew Williams were also let go on Tuesday. The Cardinals have four more cuts to make in order to have room for all their incoming rookies.