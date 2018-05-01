Chiefs cut three players

Getty Images

The Chiefs have made done some post-draft roster trimming.

The NFL’s transaction report for Monday brings word of three cuts in Kansas City. No corresponding signings have been announced by team or league, but the three openings will likely be filled by undrafted rookies sooner rather than later.

Defensive tackle Mike Purcell is the most experienced of the three players leaving the Chiefs, although he never played a regular season game in Kansas City. Purcell had 42 tackles in 25 games for the 49ers between 2014 and 2016, but never made it off the practice squad in his time with the Chiefs.

Cornerback Sheldon Price signed with the Chiefs in January after spending time on injured reserve with the Ravens last year and tight end Anthony Firkser did the same after a summer stint with the Jets. Both will be looking for other spots to continue their playing careers.