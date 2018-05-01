Colts GM Chris Ballard calls Quenton Nelson the easiest pick ever

Getty Images

The Colts took former Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson with the sixth overall pick in the draft. That’s an unusually high pick for a guard, but Colts GM Chris Ballard said it was an easy call — the easiest call he’s ever seen in any draft room.

Ballard called the selection, “the easiest pick I’ve ever been a part of,” according to the Indianapolis Star.

Even if North Carolina State pass rusher Bradley Chubb had been available, Ballard still said Nelson was his guy.

“There would have been a discussion,” Ballard said. “But [Nelson’s] ceiling is higher.”

Ballard showed reporters Nelson’s game tape, footage of his workouts, and even a picture of him stretching and came to the conclusion that “God made him a little bit different than He made everybody else.” Ballard thinks Nelson is a player who can be a centerpiece of the Colts franchise for years to come.