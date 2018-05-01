Colts sign 10 undrafted free agents, including Skai Moore

Getty Images

The Colts announced they have signed 10 undrafted free agents, including five defensive backs and South Carolina linebacker Skai Moore.

Moore made 353 tackles 20.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and 14 interceptions in his career. He became the 15th player in Division I history to lead his team in tackles in four seasons (2013-15, 2017), and his 14 interceptions tied for the school record.

Despite his productivity, Moore’s size (6 foot 2, 224 pounds) and speed (4.73) kept him from being drafted.

Miami kicker Michael Badgley, Stony Brook safety Chris Cooper, Mississippi State cornerback Lashard Durr, Syracuse receiver Steve Ishmael, UNLV cornerback Robert Jackson, BYU defensive tackle Tomasi Laulile, Central Arkansas safety George Odum, San Jose State linebacker William Ossai and Arkansas cornerback Henre’ Toliver were the team’s other signees.