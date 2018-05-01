Cowboys bring in 18 undrafted free agents

Getty Images

The Cowboys finished their draft without adding any defensive backs, which left room for them to bring in four of them as undrafted free agents.

Three of the four are listed as cornerbacks, including Charvarius Ward. Ward had two interceptions and 13 pass breakups for Middle Tennessee State over the last two seasons and joins Kam Kelly from San Diego State and Portland State’s Donovan Olumba as new pieces at the position. The Cowboys also signed former Oregon safety Tyree Robinson.

Dallas also signed two wide receivers after drafting two of them over the weekend. Missouri State’s Malik Earl and Iowa State’s Marchie Murdock join third-round pick Michael Gallup and sixth-round pick Cedrick Wilson as rookie targets.

The other 12 additions are UTSA quarterback Dalton Sturm, Troy running back Jordan Chunn, San Diego State tight end David Wells, Tennessee offensive lineman Jay Robertson, Iowa State offensive lineman Jacob Campos, St. Cloud State offensive lineman Bryce Johnson, Purdue defensive end Austin Larkin, Louisville defensive end James Hearns, Oklahoma State defensive tackle Dequinton Osbourne, Iowa State linebacker Joel Lanning, Villanova linebacker Ed Shockely, and Northwestern linebacker Kyle Queiro.