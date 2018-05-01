Cowboys lack No. 1 receiver, taking a committee approach

Posted by Charean Williams on May 1, 2018, 3:03 PM EDT
The Cowboys have a lot of receivers. They don’t have a No. 1 receiver.

The moment Dez Bryant walked out the door, the Cowboys became a wide receiver by committee.

“I feel that we have been true to the thought that we were going to throw the ball in a lot of different ways, not necessarily feature going to your number one receiver, that’s a dominant receiver,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said.

For the first time since 2009, the Cowboys don’t have Bryant as their No. 1 receiver. The Cowboys’ new receivers coach, Sanjay Lal, convinced the Cowboys to sign one of his former players, Deonte Thompson. Dallas also signed Allen Hurns, who Jacksonville cut after he missed 11 games with injuries the past two seasons.

They have Terrance Williams and Cole Beasley returning.

Tavon Austin, whom the Cowboys traded for on the final day of the draft, is listed as a receiver, though the Cowboys will use him in multiple roles as their web back. They drafted Colorado State’s Michael Gallup in the third round.

Dak Prescott will have options, just not a No. 1 option.

“I do think obviously when you lose a player like Dez, and what he’s brought to the field throughout his career,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said. “We are remaking our receiving room, if you will, including the coach. There was obviously some focus there, and as we’ve said from day one, we wanted to create a competitive situation there. I do think we wanted to do things as Jerry has said and Jason [Garrett] has said, that are Dak- friendly. We want to surround him with good players in a competitive situation so we can have the success that we think we can have. We think in terms of being able to loosen up the defense and keeping them honest so that we can have the running game there that people do respect. We don’t want them to be able to overplay that part of our game.”

The top receiver prosepcts, D.J. Moore and Calvin Ridley, were on the board when the Cowboys selected 19th overall. But Jerry Jones admitted a rookie receiver wasn’t going to replace Bryant as the team’s No. 1 receiver, at least not in 2018, so they opted to draft linebacker Leighton Vander Esch.

“One way or the other this year, we weren’t going to have the elite one receiver,” Jerry Jones said. “So, we didn’t see that we could get to an elite one receiver, even by taking one of those top two or three receivers and developing them. We were going to have to do it by committee or numbers, or by scheme. We were going to have to make the big plays, threaten speed, and do it by scheme. Well, I think this draft represented that.”

13 responses to “Cowboys lack No. 1 receiver, taking a committee approach

  3. Right now today Allen Hurns is better than Dez. Dez hasn’t been a #1 in awhile. I’m an Eagles fan and hate the Cowboys but they upgraded the position.

  4. One could argue that a number of teams lack a true #1 receiver and it works. Quick, tell me who the Patriots #1 receiver is. It is the way the league is changing. You just need guys that can get open, and a quarterback that can get the ball to them. This is not a “lack” thing.

  5. They haven’t had a #1 receiver since 2014.

    I don’t need to tell you this Charean, but the Cowboys are a run-first offense. Their passing game will be play action and bootlegs (“Dak friendly”). All the media often chastised them for not having an identity. Now they have one, please accept it.

  6. Cowboys lack a lot more than a couple receivers. A mediocre defense and an offense with a mediocre QB ain’t bringing home any playoff wins this year or next.

  7. Not taking anything away from Dez’s talent, but the fact is that the Cowboy’s had to force the ball to him over and over early in the game to keep him happy and calm on the bench, open or not. That is not Prescott’s strength. He is better at reading his progressions, and going to the open receiver, especially on short and medium routes. A “committee” approach might actually be better for Dak and the team.

  8. The Cowboys do have a number one receiver and that is Jerry Jones because he receives the most money.

  9. Only 10 elite WRs in the league right now, the rest are 2s masquerading as 1s. The draft didn’t offer a truly elite prospect at wr1, only a couple players with the traits that need to be developed. I like what they did, taking Michael Gallop in that role in the third. He should contribute immediately and has the traits to be a future 1.

  11. russrpm says:
    May 1, 2018 at 3:26 pm
    Not taking anything away from Dez’s talent, but the fact is that the Cowboy’s had to force the ball to him over and over early in the game to keep him happy and calm on the bench, open or not.
    Dak didn’t force the ball to Dez. Dak still doesn’t know how to go through all his progressions. He hopes he sees something and locks on it. There are many times where Dez was running free but Dak doesn’t even look at half the field to see him. He does the same thing when Dez is the primary receiver. Dez wants the ball, sure, but the lack of progressions is not Dez’s fault at all.

  13. call4randy says:
    May 1, 2018 at 3:22 pm

    One could argue that a number of teams lack a true #1 receiver and it works. Quick, tell me who the Patriots #1 receiver is. It is the way the league is changing. You just need guys that can get open, and a quarterback that can get the ball to them. This is not a “lack” thing.
    Easy. Julian Edelman in a big way. Not a Pats fan but if he were healthy the Pats probably would’ve won the super bowl.

