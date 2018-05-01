Dez Bryant won’t be a distraction, says former QB

AP

Former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant is still looking for that perfect one-year gig, so he can stick it to his previous employer.

And his former quarterback insists Bryant won’t be a problem for whomever decides to employ him.

“There’s a ton of teams he could help,” retired Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “One thing, I don’t know how many teams will do their homework on it, but Dez is a good teammate and I think sometimes that might get lost in the way that the emotional aspect of things. If I was talking to any of the G.M.s or coaches, I would tell them he’s not going to hurt the locker room in any possible way. He’s going to come out and he’ll be a great teammate when he gets there. I think he’ll have a couple options here soon.”

Romo and Bryant had a great connection when they were together. But then Bryant got paid and Romo retired to do television and Bryant wasn’t nearly as healthy or productive as he had been.

Whether Romo’s endorsement helps his old receiver scare up a job remains to be seen. Bryant wants to find a team to give him a one-year deal so he can hit reset and cash in in 2019. He’d prefer it to be in the NFC East to play the Cowboys twice a year, but so far no one has shown interest in giving him that opportunity.