Eagles, Cardinals at opposite ends of Vegas projected win totals

Getty Images

In addition to spending some time looking at the AFC win totals as set by folks in Las Vegas, Tuesday’s PFT Live looked at the NFC numbers.

The segment is must-listen/watch/whatever, especially if you’re considering an investment of sorts based on a team doing better, or worse, than projected.

From Philly at 10.5 wins to Arizona at 5.5 wins (eeesh) and the other 14 in between, where are the best bets to beat the number, or to fail? There’s only one way to find out what we think.

Click. Watch. Listen. Repeat. (If you’re bored.)