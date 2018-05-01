Falcons bring in 27 undrafted free agents

Getty Images

The Falcons have complemented their six-player draft class by bringing in 27 undrafted free agents.

The group includes a pair of fullbacks, which gives the Falcons two more than they had on the roster before the draft. Luke McNitt, who went to Nebraska, and Daniel Marx, who went to Stanford, will try to show enough blocking and special teams ability to make the team out of camp this summer. Derrick Coleman was the fullback last season, but remains a free agent.

Atlanta also signed two players with college experience at quarterback. Kurt Benkert played at Virginia the last two years after opening his college career at East Carolina while Lamar Jordan also saw time at wide receiver for New Mexico.

Louisville running back Malik Williams, Arizona State running back Demario Richard, West Virginia running back Justin Crawford, Tennessee Tech wide receiver Dontez Byrd, Northern Illinois wide receiver Christian Blake, Colorado State wide receiver Detrich Clark, Cincinnati wide receiver Devin Gray, Boise State tight end Jake Roh, Ohio tight end Troy Mangen, Alabama offensive lineman J.C. Hassenauer, Wesley College offensive lineman Matt Gono, and Utah offensive lineman Salesi Uhatafe round out the offensive additions.

On defense, the Falcons signed UCLA defensive lineman Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, Kent State defensive lineman Jontey Byrd, Georgia State defensive lineman Mackendy Cheridor, Vanderbilt linebacker Emmanuel Smith, Ball State linebacker Anthony Winbush, Rice linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbe, Brown linebacker Richard Jarvis, Florida cornerback Joseph Putu, South Carolina safety Chris Lammons, and Louisiana Tech safety Secdrick Cooper.

Georgia kicker David Martin rounds out the list of new Falcons. The team will hold their rookie minicamp next week.