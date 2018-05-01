Former Packers defensive lineman Carlos Gray shot and killed in home

AP

Former Green Bay Packers defensive end Carlos Gray was shot to death in his home in Pinson, Ala. Monday night, according to Carol Robinson of AL.com.

Gray, 25, was found dead just before 10 p.m. ET Monday night as authorities were called to the house when a friend found injured and unresponsive.

Officers found weapons, digital scales and marijuana inside the residence. A kidnapping of two males on Tuesday morning was thought to be in connection to Gray’s death. Gray had pleaded guilty to a marijuana possession charge last year.

“We have a long way to go but we will get to the bottom of it,” deputy Randy Christian said. “At the end of the day, it will likely all be over drugs and drug money.”

Gray signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina State in 2014. He appeared in four preseason games that year and recorded three tackles.