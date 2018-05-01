Giants plan to keep Ereck Flowers, for now

Getty Images

The Giants are treating Ereck Flowers like the stuff in your garage. Since they can’t sell it on Cragislist, they’ll just hang onto it, thinking they’ll find a use for it some day.

According to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the Giants current plan is to keep the former starting left tackle and work with him whenever he shows up, rather than part ways with him immediately.

Flowers was well on the block last weekend, but no one wanted to give a mid-round pick for the former No. 9 overall selection. So rather than roll him to the curb, they’ll just put him on the shelf with the tennis racket with the broken string from 1997 and the coffee pots that don’t work and the ceiling fan with a missing blade.

Flowers has been the one Giants player to stay away from all their voluntary workouts, and new coach Pat Shurmur said during an interview on WFAN that they’re just going to take a wait-and-see approach.

“This is a difficult time to talk about those kinds of things because it’s voluntary, I get that,’’ Shurmur said. “There’s enough on tape — things didn’t go very well last year for the Giants, but he played through the year and there’s enough on tape for me to see there’s talent there. So whenever he decides to come in, we’re looking forward to working with him. Hey, that’s just what it is.’’

The Giants are hoping to have him come in at some point and compete for the right tackle job, after replacing him with Nate Solder in free agency. They used their second-round pick on guard Will Hernandez, but aren’t in position to throw away something that might be of value.