Jarius Wright: I could teach Norv Turner’s offense to a baby

Getty Images

The Panthers drafted wide receiver D.J. Moore in the first round of the draft and they’ll soon get to work teaching him the offensive system put in place by offensive coordinator Norv Turner.

One of the people helping to impart that knowledge to the rookie is a player he could find himself competing against for playing time. The Panthers signed Jarius Wright to a three-year deal this offseason and Wright comes to Carolina with more than two years of time in Turner’s system under his belt.

Wright played for the Vikings when Turner was the offensive coordinator in Minnesota and his time with the coach has left him confident that he knows all there is to know about the offense.

“I feel I could teach Norv Turner’s offense to a baby,” Wright said, via the Charlotte Observer. “I know every aspect of it. I know how he wants everything run. If Norv forgets something, he can just come ask me.”

Wright’s production slipped after Turner left the Vikings in the middle of the 2016 season, so he and the Panthers likely hope that a reunion sparks better results. It will be all the better for the team if it also helps spur Moore to early success as well.