Jets will travel for joint practices with Washington this summer

Getty Images

The Jets will spend several days in Richmond, Virginia for practices before their second preseason game of the summer.

Both the Jets and Redskins announced on Monday that they will have joint practice sessions on June 12,13 and 14 before facing off in a preseason game at FedEx Field on Thursday, August 16.

“It will be a nice change of pace for our players to face another team,” Jets head coach Todd Bowles said. “We’d like to thank the Redskins for having us. Hopefully, we can help each other prepare for the upcoming regular season.”

It’s the first time the Jets will take part in joint practices since they worked with the Giants in 2005. It’s the first time for the Redskins since they held workouts with the Texans in 2015.