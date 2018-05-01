John Dorsey: Chubb and Ward graded equally on Browns board

Getty Images

The reason so many people were stunned when the Browns took cornerback Denzel Ward instead of defensive end Bradley Chubb with the fourth overall pick is that the consensus view was the Chubb was the better player.

But Browns General Manager John Dorsey said Thursday during a radio interview on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland that he had the players graded equally on his board, which led them to make a needs-based pick.

“We’ve totally upgraded the secondary there with unrestricted free agent acquisitions and trades,” Dorsey said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “And then we attacked it also in the draft. I’m very pleased with Denzel Ward, great kid, loves the game of football, wonderful family. Now he’s got the physical features you look for in a shutdown corner.

“He’s got the long vertical speed, he’s got sudden-area explosive quickness that you like in those types of players, he’s got great ball skills. And I see his ceiling of growth, I see it as really high. You know when you get players from Ohio State University, you know you’re going to get guys that really like to play the game.”

That last little bit of pandering to the home crowd aside, what else is Dorsey going to say? After taking a player that flew in the face of what most people thought about the draft, he has to justify it back home. It’s impossible to know if anyone shared that view, because Broncos boss John Elway turned down chances to trade down so he could take Chubb, stopping a fall that lasted longer than anyone imagined.