John Dorsey: Chubb and Ward graded equally on Browns board

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 1, 2018, 11:44 AM EDT
Getty Images

The reason so many people were stunned when the Browns took cornerback Denzel Ward instead of defensive end Bradley Chubb with the fourth overall pick is that the consensus view was the Chubb was the better player.

But Browns General Manager John Dorsey said Thursday during a radio interview on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland that he had the players graded equally on his board, which led them to make a needs-based pick.

“We’ve totally upgraded the secondary there with unrestricted free agent acquisitions and trades,” Dorsey said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “And then we attacked it also in the draft. I’m very pleased with Denzel Ward, great kid, loves the game of football, wonderful family. Now he’s got the physical features you look for in a shutdown corner.

“He’s got the long vertical speed, he’s got sudden-area explosive quickness that you like in those types of players, he’s got great ball skills. And I see his ceiling of growth, I see it as really high. You know when you get players from Ohio State University, you know you’re going to get guys that really like to play the game.”

That last little bit of pandering to the home crowd aside, what else is Dorsey going to say? After taking a player that flew in the face of what most people thought about the draft, he has to justify it back home. It’s impossible to know if anyone shared that view, because Broncos boss John Elway turned down chances to trade down so he could take Chubb, stopping a fall that lasted longer than anyone imagined.

10 responses to “John Dorsey: Chubb and Ward graded equally on Browns board

  1. Whether the Browns are good or not makes no difference to me personally, but for the sake of those tortured fans who still show up year after year after year in the face of crushing embarrassment and humiliating defeats, man i really hope Dorsey knows what he’s doing here. If Denzel Ward isn’t Darrelle Revis, and Chubb is having double digit sack seasons in Denver….he’s gonna look like a fool.

  3. The truth is, none of us really know how these guys were graded in draft rooms around the league. Going back to look at the mock drafts after the draft is completed is pretty illuminating. A lot of mock drafts had Maurice Hurst and Tyrell Crosby going in the first round; they both went in the fifth. Terrell Edmunds and Rashaad Penny both went in the first round while a lot of mock drafts had them going much, much later. All of the NFL teams have extensive scouting systems and have spent hours and hours evaluating these players, and their jobs are on the line if they make mistakes. It could be that a lot of teams would have picked Ward over Chubb, although I’ll admit it seems unlikely.

  4. We (Fans, media, etc.) really do read in too much to all of these draft prospect “rankings”. Everyone loved when my Dolphins traded up to #3 for Dion Jordan and he ended up being a complete bust. Everyone also thought the Seahawks reached on a “3rd round prospect” in Bruce Irvin several years ago in the 1st round and he turned out to be a key part of that defense for a while. Take players you have a great feeling about and that fit your scheme/culture as a team and the fans/media can appropriately conclude in 3-4 years whether it was a “reach” or not.

  6. .
    If Ward can backpedal as well as Dorsey, then Cleveland may have something. However, Dorsey sounds like Cam Cameron justifying the Ted Ginn first round pick to Miami fans.
    .

  7. All of our Ohio State players were productive. Alex Boone, Nate Clements, Ted Ginn Jr, Troy Smith, Carlos Hyde, Matt Welhelm, Thaddeus Gibson, Larry Grant, and Dante Whitner…Jim Tressel should have been in the 49ers personnel dept when he left Ohio State…but I digress.

    An elite DE is more valuable than a CB unless its a Deion Sanders/Charles Woodson type of DB.

  8. kmurph1226 – yeah exactly, remember when Aaron Curry was the unanimous “safest pick in teh draft”? Everyone praised the Seahawks for landing the surefire quarterback of their defense for years to come. How’d that work out? Or even when the Browns took Trent Richardson, people talked about him like the next Adrian Peterson. “The Browns just solidified their run game with the most dynamic runner to come out of college in a decade” they said. This is why i laugh at all the “draft grades” handed out judging these picks 3 days after the draft happened. Everyone reads these mock drafts, reads these ranking lists, and assume anything that doesn’t follow that order is a “reach” or a bad pick. “Why did so-and-so go in this spot, they could have traded back to wherever and still got him because that’s what i was reading in mock drafts for 3 months” like give me a break. Everyone assumes they know everything before it even has a chance to happen.

    Take a deep breath and spend a few seconds appreciating the fact that we aren’t the all-knowing bastions of future telling that we’d like to believe we are.

  9. I liked their offseason moves. Let’s see if they were equally successful in the draft. Turning this team around won’t happen overnight. But there is little patience for more buffoonery. Mr. Dorsey has the chair and his ass is on the line. His experience gives him the edge.

