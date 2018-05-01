Josh Allen’s inaccuracy was a “problem” for Alonzo Highsmith

Getty Images

On Monday, Browns V.P. of player personnel Alonzo Highsmith said plenty of things about the rookie quarterback his team drafted — and didn’t. Into the “didn’t” category falls Josh Allen, and it’s clear that Highsmith (and presumably the Browns) had an issue with Allen’s inaccuracy.

“Baker Mayfield lost two receivers and he was the same quarterback,” Highsmith said at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Luncheon Club, via the Canton Repository. “Josh Allen . . . big arm . . . he could throw the ball from here to the moon. When they have to make excuses. . . . Why are they not completing passes? That’s a problem.”

Highsmith also said that he had Allen ranked fifth among all of the top quarterbacks, behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen, and Lamar Jackson.

Allen explained before the draft that talk about his inaccuracy bothered him.

“I think if you look at the film at the times that I did miss, my feet were jacked,” Allen said on PFT Live. “Going back to our offensive system I was asked to do a lot of things within our system. Threw the ball downfield a lot. I am the one to admit that I didn’t put the ball where it needed to be all the time. But, you know, given the circumstances that we had in Wyoming, we won two back-to-back eight-win seasons. It was a place where we ended up winning football games. I think that I helped out in that manner putting the team in the best position to win football games.”

Allen didn’t mention that his receivers weren’t great (to his credit), but others made that excuse for him. From Highsmith’s perspective, that’s not an excuse. Which helps provide the reasons why Allen isn’t a Brown.