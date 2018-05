Getty Images

Colts running back Marlon Mack played his rookie season with a torn labrum, General Manager Chris Ballard told SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Mack underwent offseason shoulder surgery to repair the tear.

Ballard said he expects Mack to return fully healthy by training camp.

With Frank Gore‘s departure, Mack should get more work this season. A fourth-round pick in 2017, he ran 93 times for 358 yards and three touchdowns.