Matt Jones among seven dropped from Colts roster

The Colts have opened up seven roster spots for new faces.

The team announced on Monday that they have waived six players, including running back Matt Jones. Jones was claimed off of waivers last September and ran the ball five times for 14 yards in five regular season appearances. He ran 243 times for 950 yards and six touchdowns for Washington in 2015 and 2016, but was benched halfway through the latter season.

Linebacker Jermaine Grace, nose tackle Joey Mbu and linebacker Darnell Sankey were also waived after seeing time for the Colts last season. Wide receiver Justice Liggins and defensive end Arthur Miley have not seen any regular season action and will be looking for it somewhere other than Indianapolis.

The final move was to waive defensive tackle Jonathan Calvin with an injury designation. He was on the Colts practice squad last year and will revert to injured reserve if he goes unclaimed.